Huskies win both 2020 MVAC Cross Country Championships

MILLERS CREEK — The Ashe County Huskies walked away with two titles Saturday, Dec. 19, as the girls and boys cross country teams took care of business at the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Championship meet.
No runners from the girls team finished in the top-five, however the Huskies saw no runners in the bottom 14 of 33 total entrants.
Claudia Acevedo finished seventh with a 23:55, Sherry Billings finished 10th with a 24:30, Lauren Church was not far behind in 11th with a 24:45, Abby McClure put in a 25:04 for a 13th-placed finish, Jernee Ashley took 15th with a 25:33, Alexis Blevins took 17th with a 25:46 and Maggie Powers put in a 26:53 for 19th.
The top time was Alleghany's Hazel Pasley, who finished with a 19:15 and won MVAC Runner of the Year.
All Ashe runners were within three minutes of each other, while other teams such as Wilkes Central were spread out by nearly 10 minutes. The consistency allowed the Huskies to put in a total time of 2:03:47 and only 35 points. Elkin finished second with 41 points and Wilkes Central came in third with 53.
The boys were able to put two runners in the top-10, with Eli Randolph's 19:01 and Noah Farmer's 19:48 good for fourth and seventh, respectively. Joe Cary put in a 20:30 for an 11th-placed finish, Michael Acevedo and Josh Roten finished within two seconds of each other for 13th and 14th, respectively, Conner Howell finished in 17th with a 21:36 and Andrew Worley put in a 24:07 for 27th.
The top time was Wilkes Central's Jadon Gage, who finished with a 17:24 and won the MVAC Runner of the Year.
The boys won by a larger margin than the girls, finishing with a total time of 1:41:13 and 41 points, while Wilkes Central and West Wilkes tied for second with 54. Elkin finished fourth with 68 points.
While a pair of championships is an accomplishment in itself, the Huskies also walked picked up a pair of awards. Both Shane Greene and Mary Beth Knight won MVAC Coach of the Year honors.
