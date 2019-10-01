WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies soccer team won two on the bounce after slipping up against Mount Airy (13-0) Sept. 19, picking up a dominant win over North Wilkes (7-4) and a penalty shoot-out win over Wilkes Central (3-8).
The Huskies faced the Vikings Sept. 23, winning via the mercy rule in the 9-0 game. The home game featured a hat-trick from Trent Baker and a brace from Cristian Ramos. Also scoring in the rout were Max Pacheco, Dylan Short, Alex Luna and Ramces Lopez.
Only two days later, the team traveled to Wilkes Central for a tight affair with the Eagles. Baker again found his name on the score sheet, but the 1-1 conference game had to go to penalties to determine a winner.
Montana Lopez, Ramos, Short, Shawn Bast a Justin Lopez all scored their kicks from the spot, while goalkeeper Isaac Miller made the one save the team needed to win 5-4.
The team returned to West Jefferson Monday, Sept. 30 for a match-up with the East Wilkes Cardinals (2-7-2). No game would come, as a thunderstorm did instead. Delay after delay lead to 6:30 p.m., more than hour after the planned kick-off, where the game was finally called. It was rescheduled for the next day, Tuesday, Oct. 1.
