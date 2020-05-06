CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday, May 6 the Ashe County Huskies women's basketball team had the second-highest team GPA in the state in their sport.
According to the NCHSAA, "For individuals to qualify, they must have a 3.5 weighted GPA or higher during the semester under consideration, and for a team to qualify for recognition they must have a combined unweighted GPA of 3.1 or higher during their semester of competition."
The Huskies had a 3.833 unweighted GPA, narrowly coming behind Jesse C. Carson High's 3.857.
The NCHSAA Scholar Athlete Program is sponsored by the Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s “Click It or Ticket” initiative and provides certificates of recognition to individual students as well as teams that meet the qualification standards.
By finishing second in their sport, the Huskies will receive $150 from the NCHSAA
The Huskies finished the season with a 21-7 record, going 11-3 in conference play. The season was highlighted with a run to the conference championship game, as well as a trip to the second round of the state playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.