RONDA — The Ashe County Huskies wrestling team headed to Elkin High School Feb. 1 for the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Tournament, leaving with a second-place team finish and a host of individual placings.
Ashe finished the day with 172 total points, trailing only West Wilkes’ 214. Alleghany finished with 101, Wilkes Central had 100, East Wilkes totaled 84, Starmount walked away with 58.5, hosts Elkin had 54 and North Wilkes finished last with 46.
A highlight for the Huskies was a first-place individual finish from Trent Baker in the 126 lb. division.
In the tournament, 113 lb. Nate Brown had the largest seed-place difference, with the seventh-seeded Ashe wrestler finishing second in his division. Bryant Blevins
Up next for the Huskies are regionals, which will be held at West Wilkes High School Feb. 14-15.
