WEST JEFFERSON - Ashe County faced off against Watauga on April 4 and Alexander Central on April 5, suffering losses to both conference foes.
Watauga scored 12 runs in top of the third inning on the way to a 17-2 victory over the Huskies.
Watauga’s JT Cook pitched four innings to get the win. The sophomore gave up one run on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Jacob Dilley pitched the final inning, striking out three Husky batters. The game ended after five innings with the 10-run mercy rule.
Offensively, Jameson Hodges scored three Watauga runs. Maddox Green was 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. Dilley had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored and Tristan Salinas had two hits and three RBIs. Cook Finished with three hits and scored twice, Cooper Riddle added a home run and Johnny Ray scored a pair of runs.
Ashe played Alexander Central the following day and saw the Cougars score 11 runs on 11 hits to earn the victory. Mason Chapman-Mays was 3-for-5 at the plate with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. Jack Maddox had two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Dyson Lewis had two hits and scored a run, Sawyer Chapman-Mays drove in two runs and scored a run, Cam Chapman had two hits and Jaret Hoppes had a hit, three RBIs and scored a pair twice.
Maddox pitched 5.1 innings and gave up one run on three hits with five walks and five strikeouts. Spencer Oram pitched the final 1.2 innings and struck out three Husky batters while giving up just one hit and one walk.
Ashe County now sits at 8-6 overall and 1-5 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Ashe will be off for a week thanks to spring break and will return to the diamond on April 18 at home against Hibriten. After that, Ashe will have five regular season games remaining. The Huskies will host East Wilkes on April 19 and host Freedom on April 21. Ashe travels to Alleghany on April 24 before wrapping up the regular season at home against South Caldwell on April 25 and at Watauga on April 28.
