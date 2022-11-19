WEST JEFFERSON —The Ashe County High School boys varsity basketball team took to their home court on Nov. 18 for their first non-conference game of the season. The Huskies hosted the Millers Creek Christian Lions, bringing in a win of 72-47.
The Huskies are 1-0 overall. Millers Creek Christian are 2-2 overall. Ashe will look towards their next non-conference game on Nov. 23 against the Avery Vikings. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.
Victory was in sight for the home team early on as the first quarter began. Going up against the Lions, Ashe was able to knock-out a total of 12 points, while the visitors tallied seven. Tanner Poe and Bryce Little were each able to set in one three-pointer each. Jake Grubb had two two-pointers and Eli Lemley knocked in one.
In the second half, both teams picked up the pace as they answered one another with shot after shot. Grubb got in two three-pointers along with fellow Husky Harrison Langdon. The Lions were able to gain ground on Ashe as the scores fluctuated, but the Huskies were unstoppable as they lead 30-26 at the end of the first half.
The Huskies totaled 21 points during both the third and fourth quarters. Grubb was able to hand his team 10 points during the third. As Millers Creek Christian struggled to keep up with the Huskies, the home team took their quick passes and skillful shots to their advantage and led 50-34 at the end of the third, leaving the court at the final buzzer with a 25-point win.
