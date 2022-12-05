LENOIR - The Ashe County wrestling team had its first home tri-match of the season last week, winning both matches over North Surry and Carroll County (Va.) on Thursday, Dec. 1. Ashe then traveled to Hibriten High School on Saturday, Dec. 3 for the Hampton Tuttle Invitational where Luke Sheets was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Ashe 48, Carroll County (Va.) 33
106: Michael Cruz (Carroll County) won by forfeit.
113: Bridger Fairchild (Ashe) pinned Amelia Dalton (Carroll County) in 1:50.
120: Gabriel Smith (Ashe) won by forfeit.
126: Ryder Phipps (Ashe) pinned Stephen Allen (Carroll County).
132: Caleb Fitchett (Carroll County) pinned Iko Hernandez (Ashe) in 2:59.
138: Luke Sheets (Ashe) pinned Nathaneal Dalton (Carroll County) in 32 seconds.
145: Luke Osborne (Ashe) won by forfeit.
152: Riley Carpenter (Ashe) won by forfeit.
160: Christyan Stilwell (Carroll County) pinned Phoenix Miller (Ashe) in 3:34.
170: Lukus Spencer (Ashe) pinned Silas Warren (Carroll County) in 32 seconds.
182: Tony Lugo (Carroll County) defeated Mason Armentrout (Ashe) by a 5-3 decision.
195: Manny Olvera (Ashe) pinned Louis Marshall (Carroll County) in 1:35.
220: Andrew Myers (Carroll County) pinned Ben Bare (Ashe) in 2:42.
285: Logan Bottomley (Carroll County) pinned Gerardo Ramos (Ashe) in 1:21.
Ashe 35, North Surry 35 (Ashe won by team penalties tiebreaker as North Surry had one unsportsmanlike conduct deduction)
106: No match
113: Issac Tate (North Surry) pinned Fairchild (Ashe) in 1:45.
120: Smith (Ashe) won by forfeit.
126: Phipps (Ashe) defeated Will Brickle (North Surry) by a 15-13 sudden victory decision.
132: Caleb Utt (North Surry) pinned Hernandez (Ashe) in 5:34.
138: Sheets (Ashe) defeated William France (North Surry) by an 11-1 majority decision.
145: Osborne (Ashe) defeated Alex Cazares (North Surry) by an 18-4 majority decision.
152: Garrett France (North Surry) pinned Carpenter (Ashe).
160: Miller (Ashe) pinned Carlos Moran (North Surry) in 50 seconds.
170: Spencer (Ashe) won by forfeit.
182: Armentrout (Ashe) pinned Harley Felts (North Surry) in 1:52.
195: Garrett Shore (North Surry) pinned Olvera (Ashe) in 1:24.
220: Aiden Martin (North Surry) pinned Bare (Ashe) in 3:35.
285: Ty Gwyn (North Surry) pinned Ramos (Ashe) in 22 seconds.
In the Hampton Tuttle Invitational, the Huskies saw three of its wrestlers win their respective weight classes as well as one runner-up finish and two third-place finishes.
113 first round: Bridger Fairchild (Ashe) pinned Eastyn Huffman (East Burke) in 29 seconds.
113 quarterfinals: Fairchild (Ashe) pinned Samuel Fontana (Starmount) in 34 seconds.
113 semifinals: Brian Reid (Hibriten) defeated Fairchild (Ashe) by a 5-2 decision.
113 consolation semifinals: Fairchild (Ashe) pinned Hayden Smith (Fred T. Foard) in 2:00.
113 third place match: Fairchild (Ashe) defeated LaShaun Going (South Caldwell) by a 7-4 decision.
120 quarterfinals: Gabriel Smith (Ashe) defeated King Orvosh (Avery County) by a 15-1 majority decision.
120 semifinals: Smith (Ashe) defeated Phillip Dancy (North Wilkes) by a 12-0 majority decision.
120 championship: Smith (Ashe) defeated Marcos Sagahon (Alleghany) by a 5-3 sudden victory decision.
126 quarterfinals: Benjamin Jordan (Avery County) pinned Ryder Phipps (Ashe) in 2:29.
126 consolation second round: Phipps (Ashe) pinned Tyrek Campbell (West Caldwell) in 2:09.
126 consolation semifinals: Grayson Phillips (East Burke) pinned Phipps (Ashe) in 2:53.
132 first round: Takoda Barnes (Ashe) defeated Michael Harkey (South Caldwell) by a 4-2 decision.
132 semifinals: Barnes (Ashe) pinned Zachary Ward (East Burke) in 3:13.
132 championship: Simitrio Hernandez (North Wilkes) defeated Barnes (Ashe) by a 17-0 technical fall.
138 quarterfinals: Luke Sheets (Ashe) defeated Kevin Romero (Fred T. Foard) by a 5-1 decision.
138 semifinals: Sheets (Ashe) defeated Cameron Worrick (Alleghany) by a 1-0 decision.
138 championship: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Grant Reece (Avery County) in 1:12.
145 quarterfinals: Luke Osborne (Ashe) pinned Bryson Wheeler (East Burke) in 1:42.
145 semifinals: Osborne (Ashe) defeated Rakeem Smith (West Caldwell) by a 7-5 sudden victory decision.
145 championship: Osborne (Ashe) defeated Ross Watts (Hibriten) by a 5-3 sudden victory decision.
152 first round: Austin Ballard (Hibriten) pinned Riley Carpenter (Ashe) in 2:33.
152 consolation first round: Grayson Holshouser (Fred T. Foard) pinned Carpenter (Ashe) in 2:42.
160 quarterfinals: Lukus Spencer (Ashe) pinned Austin Styles (Mitchell) in 33 seconds.
160 semifinals: Isaac Stoker (Alleghany) defeated Spencer (Ashe) by a 7-4 decision.
160 consolation semifinals: Spencer (Ashe) pinned Larry Breeden (South Caldwell) in 2:05.
160 third place match: Spencer (Ashe) pinned Styles (Mitchell) in 14 seconds.
170 quarterfinals: Houston Stokes (Starmount) pinned Phoenix Miller (Ashe) in 2:34.
170 consolation round two: Avin Crawford (Hibriten) pinned Miller (Ashe) in 2:40.
182 quarterfinals: Mason Dancy (North Wilkes) defeated Mason Armentrout (Ashe) by an 8-3 decision.
182 consolation second round: Armentrout (Ashe) pinned Yeshua Guardian (Mitchell) in 26 seconds.
182 consolation semifinals: Armentrout (Ashe) pinned Caden Abernethy (Starmount) in 1:34.
182 third place match: Dancy (North Wilkes) defeated Armentrout (Ashe) by a 14-5 majority decision.
195 quarterfinals: Rylan Davidson (Hibriten) defeated Manny Olvera (Ashe) by forfeit.
195 consolation first round: Ava Norris (East Burke) defeated Olvera (Ashe) by forfeit.
220 quarterfinals: Dylan Phipps (Alleghany) pinned Ben Bare (Ashe) in 3:36.
220 consolation second round: Bare (Ashe) pinned Riley Helton (North Wilkes) in 1:10.
220 consolation semifinals: Ray-Kwan Hayes (Wilkes Central) pinned Bare (Ashe) in 2:24.
285 quarterfinals: Jason Vielandi (Alleghany) pinned Isaac Pennington (Ashe) in 57 seconds.
285 consolation second round: Gavin Herman (Fred T. Foard) pinned Pennington (Ashe) in 2:23.
