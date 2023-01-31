NEWTON - Ashe County earned the #8 seed in the NCHSAA 3A Dual Team State Championships and was able to score a 36-30 win over #9 Asheboro on Jan. 28 before having to face #1 Fred T. Foard. Foard dominated West Charlotte on the way to a 75-6 victory, setting up a matchup with the Huskies later in the day. In the second round matchup, Fred T. Foard was able to defeat Ashe County by a 51-18 score.
Ashe 36, Asheboro 30
106: Bearik Bigelow (Asheboro) defeated Landen Wilson (Ashe) by a 10-7 decision.
113: Xavier Santos (Asheboro) defeated Bridger Fairchild (Ashe) by a 14-0 majority decision.
120: Gabe Smith (Ashe) pinned Nicholas Desroches (Asheboro) in 1:43.
126: Marco Benitez (Asheboro) won by forfeit.
132: Ryder Phipps (Ashe) defeated Samuel Salinas (Asheboro) by an 8-1 decision.
138: Luke Sheets (Ashe) pinned Adam Curry (Asheboro) in 1:16.
145: Luke Osborne (Ashe) pinned Jaylon Moore (Asheboro) in 1:12.
152: Lukus Spencer (Ashe) defeated David Curtis (Asheboro) by a 5-0 decision.
160: Matthew Peterson (Ashe) won by forfeit.
170: Christian Diaz (Asheboro) defeated Mason Armentrout (Ashe) by an 8-6 decision.
182: Phoenix Miller (Ashe) defeated Dylan Diaz (Asheboro) by disqualification.
195: Michael Brady (Asheboro) defeated Nathan Herman (Ashe) by a 7-3 decision.
220: Eddie Soto (Asheboro) pinned Isaac Pennington (Ashe) in 1:43.
285: Guillermo Santos (Asheboro) pinned Ben Bare (Ashe) in 1:27.
Fred T. Foard 51, Ashe 18
106: George Coleman (Fred T. Foard) pinned Wilson (Ashe) in 50 seconds.
113: Austin Laws (Fred T. Foard) pinned Fairchild (Ashe) in 5:02.
120: Smith (Ashe) pinned Hayden Smith (Fred T. Foard) in 47 seconds.
126: Phipps (Ashe) defeated Toby Bowman (Fred T. Foard) by a 6-0 decision.
132: Parker Johns (Fred T. Foard) won by forfeit.
138: Sheets (Ashe) defeated Evan Hunsinger (Fred T. Foard) by a 6-1 decision.
145: Brock Carey (Fred T. Foard) pinned Osborne (Ashe) in 3:07.
152: Brayden Mejia (Fred T. Foard) pinned Spencer (Ashe) in 58 seconds.
160: Peterson (Ashe) defeated Matthew Whalen (Fred T. Foard) by a 9-4 decision.
170: Zane Birtchet (Fred T. Foard) won by forfeit.
182: Sam Drum (Fred T. Foard) defeated Armentrout (Ashe) by a 2-0 decision.
195: Dylan Smith (Fred T. Foard) pinned Herman (Ashe) in 1:43.
220: Bare (Ashe) defeated Aiden Alesi (Fred T. Foard) by an 8-6 decision.
285: Sam Bolch (Fred T. Foard) pinned Pennington (Ashe) in 58 seconds.
Ashe County wrestlers will now turn their attention to the NCHSAA 3A Individual Regional coming up on Feb. 10-11 at Pisgah High School.
