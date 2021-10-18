WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School Husky boys soccer team took to their home field on Oct. 13 to square off against the Alexander Central Cougars, ultimately seeing defeat, 4-1.
The Huskies (4-11-2 overall, 0-6 in the league) played a tough game against the Cougars (7-9-1 overall, 3-3 in the league). With only four conference games left, the Huskies are looking to pull out a win in the coming weeks.
The game began with Cougar dominance as the visiting team scored a goal within the first six minutes.
Ashe’s John Perkins kicked off his fancy footwork in the first half, swiftly stealing the ball from his opponents and leading the ball towards their desired goal.
With 16 minutes left, Alexander Central kicked a penalty goal, leaving the score 2-0.
As the clock ticked down to 11 minutes left in the first, Perkins knocked the ball into the net, assisted by fellow teammate Michael Acevedo. The score at the end of the first half was 2-1.
Starting off the second half, the Cougars were able to secure a penalty kick, adding to their score of 3-1. WIth a minute left in the contest, they found the ball against the net yet again, leaving the field 4-1.
Goalie Chris Tomko had a total of 16 saves throughout the game, the team took nine shots overall and scored one.
The Ashe County boys soccer team will continue their Northwestern 3A/4A conference journey on Oct. 18 as they travel to Hibriten and on Oct. 20 when they host Freedom at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.