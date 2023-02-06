Indoor Track team competes in Spartan Last Chance 2023 By Chanda Richardson chanda.richardson@ashepostandtimes.com Chanda Richardson Author email Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINSTON-SALEM — On Monday, Jan. 30, the ACHS indoor track team traveled to the JDL Fast Track to compete in the Spartan Last Chance 2023 meet.In total, nine athletes placed in their respective categories.Girls 1,000 Meter Run FinalsAbilene Dollar - 2nd place, 3:20.78Abigail McClure - 3rd place, 3:25.00Girls 50 Meter Hurdles FinalsEmmi Cheek - 7th place, 9.35Girls 4x400 Meter Relay FinalsAshe County - 5th place, 4:29.08Girls Long Jump FinalsJezik Martin - 12th place, 14-07.25Girls Triple Jump FinalsJezik Martin - 12th place, 30-06.75Girls Shot Put FinalsEmily Hartsoe - 1st place, 38-11.00Dakota Peterman - 10th place, 27-04.00Addison Dollar - 15th place, 24-08.00Boys 1,600 Meter Run FinalsNoah Farmer - 11th place, 4:52.28Boys Shot Put FinalsKade Brown - 9th place, 40-07.50Girls Team Rankings and ScoringMarvin Ridge - 33.33West Forsyth - 20.33Atkins - 16Mooresville - 16Southern Guilford - 16Mount Tabor - 15Pinecrest - 13Ashe County - 13Forsyth Country Day - 12R.J. Reynolds - 9Durham School of the Arts - 7Reagan - 6Lake Norman - 6Chapel Hill - 6Carrboro - 6Cape Fear - 4.33Myers Park - 3Forestview - 2Statesville - 2High Point Central - 1Davie - 1Bishop McGuinness - 1Christ the King - 1Boys Team Rankings and ScoringMount Tabor - 37Pinecrest - 25Mooresville - 14Chapel Hill - 13Forsyth Country Day - 12Dudley - 12West Forsyth - 12Marvin Ridge - 12Cape Fear - 11Glenn - 10Southern Guilford - 10Davie - 9Durham School of the Arts - 8R.J. Reynolds - 6East Mecklenburg - 6Atkins - 5Reagan - 4Smoky Mountain - 2Statesville - 2Northeast Guilford - 1Forestview - 1The ACHS indoor track team will compete in the NCHSAA 3A Indoor State Championship Meet on Friday, Feb. 10 at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem. Events will begin at 4 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Athletics Politics Chanda Richardson Author email Follow Chanda Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Ashe Chamber welcomes The Dough Shed as newest member Windish honored with framed ACHS jersey Ashe Memorial Hospital welcomes new OB-GYN Ashe wrestling finishes with four individual conference champs, 10 all-conference performers ACMS wrestling team finishes runner-up in conference tournament Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.