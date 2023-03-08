WEST JEFFERSON - Ashe County men’s basketball leading scorer Jake Grubb was tabbed as an all-district player for his efforts on the court this season.
Grubb was named to the second team of the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 11 team. He was joined by Cole Callaway (Lake Norman), Jordan Davis (East Surry), Tee Harris Jr. (East Rowan) and Beckham Tharpe (North Iredell).
The NCBCA District 11 Player of the Year award went to Juke Harris of Salisbury and the NCBCA District 11 Coach of the Year award went to North Surry’s Tyler Bentley.
NCBCA District 11 First Team players were Harris, Jahreece Lynch (North Surry), James McCreary (North Surry), Camden Edmonds (West Stokes) and Trent Steinour (Lake Norman).
NCBCA District 11 Third Team players were Barry Hairston Jr. (South Stokes), Isiah Lash (South Stokes), Tre McKinnon (Lake Norman), Samuel Collins (North Stokes) and Malik Patterson (West Caldwell).
Grubb joins an elite group of players across the state to be named as all-district athletes, including reigning North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and N.C. State commit Paul McNeil Jr., UNC commit Drake Powell, College of Charleston commit James Scott, Georgia Southern commit Collin Kuhl, ECU commit Takorrie Faison, ECU commit James Vick and junior Isaiah Evans who is currently ranked as the 10th best junior in the country by 247Sports and has over 25 college offers.
