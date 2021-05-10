On May 6, Jaron Greer, along with his family, friends and coaches, signed for his double commitment to Bluefield State College, NCAA Division II in West Virginia for wrestling and football.
Greer will enter the Nursing Program at Bluefield State for his Registered Nurse degree then continue on to be a CRNA, a certified registered nurse anesthetist.
Greer won his first wrestling medal in the first grade which started his wrestling adventure and started playing football in the 4th grade. He also played soccer when he wasn’t on the mat or on the field. In elementary school, he traveled to local and state wrestling tournaments and was on the Ashe travel all star Football team when they traveled to the Turkey Bowl in Gatlinburg. During he middle School Bulldog years, Greer and his teammates went undefeated and won the middle school Superbowl, a memory that will last forever in his heart.
Greer’s freshman year, he transferred to Virginia to be coached by football coach, Mark Dixon. Coach Dixon played in the NFL as an offensive lineman for 7 years with the Miami Dolphins.
He knew his first days of practice at a new school, new Coach and new teammates would be tough but he knew he would just be himself and do what he loves to do. He was hammered and double teamed almost every play at practice but he didn’t budge. The second week of practice as a freshman, Dixon told him he wanted him as right guard on the starting varsity team, which was a huge accomplishment for a freshman.
Dixon knows football and was tough on the guys, but with him correcting every stance, head-hand position, feet positions, steps, back angle, stance height, timing, and teaching them to read and understand any offense or defense that was put in front of them, really helped him be the player he is today. Dixon wanted Greer at fullback and linebacker but they didn’t have players to step up on the line to give him a chance. Greer played all four high school years on a Varsity team.
Greer and his family moved back to his hometown in Ashe in the middle of his junior year to be with family and the friends he grew up with so he could graduate with them this year.
The same thing that happened in football while he was in Virginia happened to him at Ashe this season. He took every handoff at running back all through the spring, summer and fall practices but due to linemen injuries and lack of players, Greer stepped up back to the line to help his teammates win the conference.
Greer achieved All Team Conference Offensive Lineman and All Team Conference Defensive Lineman.
Ashe County won the MVAC conference. It was the first time they won undefeated and the first time the Ashe defense has ever held their opponents, on the average, to less than 10 points per game which brought back their memories of their 8th grade undefeated season with coaches Chris Barr, Mark Hudler and Mark Sheets.
Greer’s first wrestling match with the Huskies his junior year was one to remember. He weighed in around 196-198 in the 220 pound weight class. Coach Danny Dillard told him that the No. 1 ranked 220 in the state didn’t make weight and weighed in at 224 lb and had to wrestle heavyweight that night. Dillard said he would meet him later in the regionals then at the state finals. Greer asked his coach why he didn’t just bump him up and let him meet him then instead of later. Dillard said he would be giving up almost 30 lbs to the No. 1 ranked guy. Greer told his coach he had the opportunity to go to the UWW world team trials in Ohio and was a Fargo Nationals qualifier and that he’d been on the mat with some of the best in the nation. Dillard then bumped him up.
Greer was up 6-1 in the first period and pinned his opponent early in the second period.
He finished his junior season with the huskies with a 51-3 record and NCHSAA State runner-up. He was also the Virginia VAWA Freestyle and Greco State Champion and the Southeast Regionals Freestyle and Greco Champion while on the New River Travel team coached by Jay Coman and Matt Dunn.
Greer has visited a lot of different universities and has been accepted to attend other places such as App State, Gardner Webb, Queens, King, Coastal Carolina, Montreat, Pembroke and Lenoir Rhyne. He had to turn down a lot of other colleges because some didn’t offer a nursing program, or have both a wrestling and football team which he wanted so he could be a double commit.
He said he’ll never forget his first recruitment call from a college coach his junior year. The coaches first words were, “Man I’ve waited to make this call ever since I met you and saw you wrestle in the seventh grade.”
“It was great to know that a college wrestling coach and football coach wanted me even before my senior year wrestling and football season began,” Greer said. “With COVID-19 shutting everything down, canceling and postponing sports we didn’t even know if we’d have any seasons.”
Greer will continue his love for sports and will be wrestling for the Big Blues and coached by Head Wrestling Coach, Blaze Shade which was the first coach to call him. Coming from the University of North Carolina Pembroke, Shade coached six Division II All-Americans, 1 Division II National Finalist, 18 Division II national qualifiers, 16 NWCA All-Americans, two Conference Championship Teams, and one Super Region II Championship team. Blaze’s wrestling career accomplishments consist of being a four-time Division II national qualifier, a three-time Division II All-American, and a two-time Division II National Finalist. He was also a two-time First Team All-Conference in the East Coast Athletic Conference (ECAC) and the ECAC Wrestler of the year in 2015-2016.
He will also be on the Big Blues Football roster and coached by Anthony Coaxum.
Coaxum comes to Bluefield State College from the University of Northern-Colorado where he was the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach.
Following his time as a student-athlete (a three-year starter as a defensive back) at the US Military Academy at West Point, Coaxum coached in the NFL for four seasons, including one season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 as an assistant special teams coach and later with the Denver Broncos from 2015-17 as an assistant coach and special teams coordinator, during which time the Broncos won the 2016 Super Bowl against the Carolina Panthers.
Greer said that he knows that with God, All things are Possible for those that believe.
His favorite bible verse is Matthew 17:20:
“And Jesus said unto them, Because of your unbelief: for verily I say unto you, If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you.”
Greer said, “Many miles have been driven and many roads have been taken through the years to tournaments, hotels, airports to many different states to help me do what I enjoy doing. It’s a great feeling knowing where I’ll spend my next four years, earning my degree and doing what I love to do.”
Greer thanked everyone who has helped him, believed in him and supported him through the years. He’s looking forward to being a big part of Bluefield State. He greatly appreciates the opportunity to enter the Nursing Program and to be part of the Big Blue Family.
