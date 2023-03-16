JEFFERSON - With C. Philip Byers and Challenge Foundation Properties serving as the title sponsor, App State's annual Yosef Club Golf Classic is scheduled for Friday, May 19, at Jefferson Landing Club in Jefferson.
Additional sponsorship opportunities are available for the event, which provides scholarship support to App State student-athletes.
Byers is the President and CEO of Challenge Foundation Properties. App State Athletics is grateful he and CFP are again the title sponsors of this year's event.
Jeff and Liz Mick will be providing breakfast and the pro shop prizes. The Micks have been providing these donations for many years, and App State Athletics thanks them for their support of the Yosef Club Golf Classic.
After breakfast and check-in, play will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be available to all golfers. If there are two flights, the second flight would begin at approximately 1:30 p.m., with light hors d'oeuvres available at the conclusion of that flight. Team and proxy prizes will also be announced at the conclusion of the day.
The cost is $900 per four-person team or $250 for individuals.
The Yosef Club Golf Classic is offering tee sponsorships with a logo for $250, pin flag sponsorships with a logo for $350 and "Gold" table sponsorships (with detailed info at a table on the course) for $400. With a pin flag sponsorship, flags can be taken home after the event or delivered the following week.
Exclusive silent auction items will also be available. There will be multiple games at select holes as well as mulligans available for purchase
For more information on the event or sponsorships, contact Doug Banks at 828-262-2501 or banksdr1@appstate.edu.
Built by Larry Nelson in 1991, Jefferson Landing consistently ranks among the Carolinas' best courses. It is located on 170 acres of beautiful rolling hills with seven points and direct access to water on 15 holes. From the longest tees, it offers 7,114 yards of golf with a par-72 layout.
