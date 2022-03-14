WEST JEFFERSON — On March 8, the JV and varsity baseball teams hosted the Starmount Rams, both taking non-conference losses.
The JV team started out strong in the first inning, taking a 7-1 lead right off the bat. However, in the second inning, Starmount gained two runs.
In the third, Ashe gained their final run and left Starmount to gain eight more in the fourth, ending in an 11-8 loss.
Drew Cheek made two runs for Ashe, followed by Kye Pennington, Ben Cornwell, Ethan Houck, Brent Mash and Preston Edgell each gaining one.
Pitchers for the game included Kye Pennington, Ben Cornwell and Nelson Little.
For varsity, its loss was by one run, 17-16.
In the first inning, Ashe gained two runs against Starmount's one. The second inning saw three runs for the Huskies, the third had four and the fourth had two. Starmount overcame in the tenth inning with five runs while Ashe had four, just barely missing a win.
The varsity team used six pitchers, including Colin Estes, Samuel Tibbs, Cohen Richardson, Brodie Burgess, Hayden Jenkins and Kaden Burgess. Together, they totaled 211 pitches during the game.
Hamm hurls gem in 11-1 win at Avery
NEWLAND — Ashe County made the short trip to Newland to take on the Avery Vikings on Thursday, March 10, building on an early lead in picking up an 11-1 road victory over the Vikings in six innings, with the game called due to the NCHSAA 10-run mercy rule.
Left-hander Kaden Smith got the starting nod for the Vikings, while right-hander Cody Hamm took the ball for the Huskies.
Ashe struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Doubles from Colin Estes and Brodie Burgess, along with a Hayden Jenkus base hit drove in the runs to stake the visitors to an early 2-0 advantage.
After a scoreless bottom of the inning, the Huskies padded its lead with back-to-back doubles from Estes and left fielder Gage Cheek. A Burgess walk followed, and all three runners came around to score to increase Ashe’s lead to 5-0 entering the bottom of the second inning.
Avery threatened in its half of the second inning when Smith helped his own cause with a leadoff base hit, followed by a steal of second base. He would be stranded there, however, as two strikeouts and a groundout helped Hamm to escape trouble.
After a scoreless third inning, Ashe tacked on another pair of runs in the top of the fourth. An error, a double from Sam Tibbs, and a wild pitch eventually led to a pair of runs, highlighted by a Canyon Pennington sacrifice fly, to up the Huskies lead to 9-0. Avery prevented another run from plating in the frame as Ashe’s Burgess was thrown out at home plate by Gilliam.
Avery prevented the shutout in the bottom of the fifth inning when Logan Gilliam walked to lead off the frame, then stole second base and later came around to score to cut Ashe’s led to 9-1.
In the top of the sixth inning, Ashe County added a pair of runs, taking advantage of a Hamm leadoff walk, a hit batsman from Avery reliever Gilliam, and a Cheek single to lead 11-1.
Avery’s offense managed just two hits, singles by Church and Smith.
Colin Estes was 2-for-2 hitting and was hit by pitches in two plate appearances, scoring four times from the leadoff spot for the Huskies. Gage Cheek was 3-for-4 at the plate, while Brodie Burgess and Sam Tibbs were both 2-for-3. In all, the top four hitters in the lineup (Estes, Cheek, Brodie Burgess and Tibbs) accounted for 10 of Ashe’s 11 runs and nine of the team’s 12 hits.
Hamm earned the complete-game win for Ashe, pitching six innings while surrendering two hits. Smith threw 3.2 innings for Avery, with Gilliam hurling the final 2.1 innings in relief.
