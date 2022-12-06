WEST JEFFERSON — The ACHS JV boys basketball team hosted Mitchell on Nov. 30, taking a loss of 46-28. On Dec. 2, they redeemed themselves with a close win against West Wilkes, 48-46.
On Nov. 30, the JV boys took a hard loss against the Mitchell Mountaineers (2-0). As Ian Graybeal secured a foul less than a minute in, the Mountaineers took back possession and didn’t let the Huskies through their wall. At the end of the first, the game was tied 8-8.
In the second, Ashe racked up a number of fouls, giving Mitchell the advantage. By the end of the second, the visitors led 27-14.
During the third and fourth, Mitchell only gained their lead as the Huskies struggled to keep up the pace. In the end, Ashe was defeated, 46-28.
Following the loss, the Huskies hosted the West Wilkes Blackhawks on Dec. 2. Ashe set the court on fire during the first quarter as they tallied up six points within a minute. The Blackhawks were able to total 12 points, but Ashe led with 18.
In the second, the scores inched closer together as the Huskies only led 23-20 at the end of the half. During the third, a one-point game arose as the Blackhawks were able to fall only 34-33.
By the end of the fourth, Ashe had gotten ahead by two-points and with a missed final buzzer shot from West Wilkes, they came out on top 48-46.
The JV Boys will host North Surry on Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m.
