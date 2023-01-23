WEST JEFFERSON — On Friday, Jan. 20, the Ashe County High School JV boys basketball team hosted the Watauga Pioneers, taking a 10-point loss of 47-37.
The JV boys are 6-8 overall and will look towards their next home game on Jan. 27 as they take on Alexander Central at 5:30 p.m.
The Pioneers were first on the board in the first seven minutes, easily sinking in multiple shots. With around three minutes left in the quarter, Ian Graybeal was able to knock-in a basket, followed by a successful free-throw. Jordan Tibbs added to Ashe's score with a single foul shot. In total, the Pioneers rounded up 14 points in the first, leaving Ashe behind with only four.
In the second quarter, Ashe gained some ground on their opponents and earned 11 points. Five came from Graybeal, Tibbs successfully shot two free-throws and Cole Treva and Caleb Blackburn secured a basket each. Despite the gain, the Pioneers continued to increase their score with seven points, leading 21-15 at the end of the first half.
During the third quarter, the Huskies managed to fall behind by only five points. Graybeal earned a total of seven points with three two-pointers and a foul shot and Tibbs gained a single basket. Watauga tallied eight points and led 29-24 at the end of the third.
The fourth quarter saw a rally from the Pioneers after they gained multiple points from a number of foul shots. They totaled 18 points while the Huskies only gained 13. Tibbs led the quarter with a pair of baskets and a three-pointer and Graybeal added to his team's score with three baskets. By the end, Watauga earned a victory with a 47-37 game.
