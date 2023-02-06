WEST JEFFERSON — On Friday, Feb. 3, the ACHS JV boys basketball team hosted the Freedom Patriots, leaving the court with a 69-60 win.
The JV boys stand at 7-12 overall and the Patriots are 11-6. After losing to Freedom on Jan. 12, 63-44, the Huskies took to the court to redeem themselves.
In the first quarter, Ashe took a small lead as the Patriots trailed closely behind for the majority of the opening minutes. The Huskies rounded up 13 points as Jordan Tibbs led his team with a pair of baskets and a single free-throw. Ian Graybeal earned a basket and two free-throws, Titus Poe secured a two-pointer and Caleb Blackburn successfully sunk in two free-throws. By the end of the first, Ashe led by three-points, 13-10.
The second quarter saw an increase in Ashe's lead as they rallied 18 points total, only two ahead of Freedom who earned 16 points. Trent Sheets knocked in seven points, Cole Treva earned five and Poe, Tibbs and Hayden Goodman each secured two points. The Huskies led 31-26 at the end of the first half.
A total of 22 points were scored by the home team in the third quarter, earning them a 10-point lead by the end. Treva obtained a pair of three-pointers and a basket, Graybeal gained a pair of baskets and a free-throw, Sheets earned a three-pointer, Goodman and Kelton Powers secured a basket each and Tibbs was successful in two free-throws. The Patriots were able to total 17 points for the third, but Ashe continued to lead, 53-43, going into the final quarter.
With time running out, Freedom resulted to fouling the home team in order to gain time and possession. Their plan backfired as Poe gained five points from foul shots, Tibbs earned three free-throws and a basket, Graybeal secured two foul shots and Sheets and Blackburn sunk in a basket each, getting the Huskies to 16 points for the quarter. Freedom totaled 17 points for the quarter, attempting to gain ground on Ashe, but in the end, the Huskies triumphed with a 69-60 win.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the JV boys will host their final home game against South Caldwell at 5:30 p.m.
