WEST JEFFERSON — The Husky JV boys team took to their home court on Dec. 1 to square off against the West Wilkes Blackhawks, ultimately taking in a win with a final score of 35-29.
Ashe (3-3) took the home-court advantage to their liking against the Blackhawks (1-2), but were experiencing a tight energy as they merely slipped past their defenders in the first quarter, leading 8-6.
In the second quarter, the Huskies met their match as the Blackhawks reciprocated Ashe's moves, once again falling just behind to the hosts with a 15-13 game at the half.
The Huskies found a greater lead going into the second half, 25-20 at the end of the third, and kept up their dominance as the contest played out. By the end, Ashe took a six point win.
Ashe's JV boys will travel to Avery County High School on Dec. 3 for a non-conference game. Time is set for 5 p.m.
Player stats will be provided as updates are received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.