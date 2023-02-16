BOONE — On Friday, Feb. 10, the ACHS JV boys basketball team traveled to Watauga High School to take on the Watauga Pioneers in their final game of the season, leaving with a devastating loss of 68-28.
To round out their season, the JV Huskies took a final standing of 8-13 while the Pioneers stood at 15-7.
In the first quarter, the Pioneers' defense was tight and the Huskies were unable to shoot the ball into the basket for the beginning seven minutes. Watauga set the court on fire with a total of 21 points, leaving the first quarter with a 21-0 lead.
The second quarter saw 10 points gained from the Huskies. Ian Graybeal and Jordan Tibbs earned a pair of baskets each and Jordan Eller gained one basket. Watauga was able to out-shoot Ashe with 13 points. By the end of the second, the Pioneers led 34-10.
Ashe held their highest scoring quarter in the third with 11 points. Graybeal once again gained a pair of baskets, Tibbs secured a basket and two free-throws and Cole Treva sunk-in a three-pointer. The Pioneers continued their lead with 18 points in the third, heading into the fourth 52-21.
In the final quarter of play, Ashe knocked-in seven points. Those seven came from a three-pointer and two free-throws scored by Eller and a single basket from Corbin Carpenter. The Pioneers once again rallied the court with 16 points, leaving with a 68-28 win.
