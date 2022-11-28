WEST JEFFERSON — On Nov. 23, the ACHS Jv boys basketball team took to the court for the first time of the non-conference season to square off against the Avery Vikings, bringing in a 56-49 win.
The JV boys are now 2-0 overall as they took an additional win during the Lifestore JV tournament on Nov. 25 against East Wilkes.
Ashe wasted no time in getting the ball in the net early on in the first quarter. Jordan Tibbs knocked in a three-pointer not long after tip-off. Avery was able to answer back with a two-pointer followed by a foul shot. However, as the clock ticked on, Ashe created a barrier between the two, tallying up 20 points in the first. Avery was left to fall with only six points in total. Husky Ian Graybeal led the team in the first quarter with a total of eight points, followed by Tibbs and Cole Treva with one three-pointer each.
The second quarter saw a total of 12 points scored by the Huskies. Avery made it to the basket with multiple foul shots, but they were only able to sink in three, followed by seven more points to get their score up to 16. Ashe led 32-16 at the end of the first half.
While in the second half, Avery attempted to gain ground on the Huskies, but Ashe's momentum was unstoppable as they carried the game with a seven-point win.
The ACHS JV boys basketball team will host Mitchell on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.