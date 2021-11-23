WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School JV boys basketball team took a hard loss against the Wilkes Central Eagles in their first non-conference game, 49-26 on Nov. 22.
The Huskies (0-1) took the lead in the first quarter, finding energy throughout the court as they made successful offensive and defensive plays against the Eagles (1-0). The home team led 12-9.
In the second, Central took the lead by one point, finding their own stamina as they began to dominate. The score was 18-17.
The third saw a score gap for the teams as Central worked the ball around and made their way to the basket for a total of 34 points, leaving Ashe trailing by double figures
With the final buzzer, the Eagles won 49-26.
The boys will travel to West Wilkes on Wednesday, Nov. 24 to square off in their first away game. The game is set to start at 5 p.m.
