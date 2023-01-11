WEST JEFFERSON — On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the ACHS JV boys basketball team squared off against the Hibriten Panthers, falling 60-48.
The Huskies are 6-6 overall after their loss on Tuesday night. They will hit the road to take on Freedom and South Caldwell for their next two games.
The first quarter was tight for the opposing teams. Ashe took the lead by only two points after numerous two-pointers. Jordan Tibbs and Cole Treva totaled four points each, Titus Poe and Hayden Goodman gained two points each and Ian Graybeal knocked in a pair of free throws. The Huskies' defense was tight as they managed zero fouls against the Panthers, but Hibriten stayed strong and tallied 12 points for the first. Ashe led 14-12.
In the second quarter, Hibriten rallied the court with 17 points total while Ashe gained 13. Trent Sheets sunk in two baskets, Treva gained one and was successful in his two free throws, Graybeal made a two-pointer followed by one foul shot and Tibbs gained a basket for the team. The score remained close throughout an the Panthers led by two-points at halftime, 29-27.
By the end of the third quarter, Hibriten had managed to gain momentum against the Huskies. Much like the second, Ashe amounted to 13 points during the quarter. The Panthers were able tally 16 points as the home team had slippery hands, giving their opponents a number of foul shots. Hibriten led 45-40.
The fourth quarter saw Ashe fall behind quickly. They attained eight points during the final seven minutes and the Panthers totaled 15. Hibriten took the game 60-48.
On Friday, Jan. 20, the JV boys will host the Watauga Pioneers. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
