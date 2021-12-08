WEST JEFFERSON — Victory was met on the ACHS basketball court on Dec. 7 as the Husky JV boys merely close a tough game against the North Wilkes Vikings, winning by one point, 47-46.
The Ashe JV boys (4-4) worked up a sweat on the court against North Wilkes (0-2) after steering clear of a loss in the close game.
Within the first quarter, the Huskies were filled with tense energy throughout the court as the Vikings matched their strength and stamina. Sophomore Bryce Little set the playing field on fire as he used quick passes and strong teamwork along with Sam Tibbs and Blake Peters, finding a one-point lead by the second quarter, 15-14.
Ashe took an even greater lead in the second quarter, finding 28-21 by the end of the first half. This was followed by another one-point lead by the Vikings in the third, 36-35. With only seconds left in the contest, the Huskies swept by with a 47-46 win.
The JV boys will take on North Iredell on Dec. 16 in an away non-conference game. The contest is set to begin at 5 p.m.
