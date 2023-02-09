WEST JEFFERSON — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the ACHS JV boys basketball team secured a 54-41 win against the South Caldwell Spartans.
After their final home game victory, the JV boys stand at 8-12 overall. South Caldwell currently stands at 7-11.
The first quarter saw the Spartans out-shoot the Huskies 12-6. Scorers for the first were Hayden Goodman, Trent Sheets and Caleb Blackburn, who earned a basket each. South Caldwell led 12-6 by the end of the first.
In the second quarter, the Huskies knocked out a whopping 20 points and left the Spartans to score only eight. Jordan Tibbs secured a pair of three-pointers and a basket, Cole Treva earned himself four two-pointers and Goodman and Kelton Powers each secured a basket. The Huskies' rally gained them a lead of 26-20 at the end of the first half.
South Caldwell attempted to close the gap during the third quarter, earning 10 points. Ashe was able to gain eight points total with three baskets from Ian Graybeal and a single basket from Sheets. With a close score, the Huskies jumped ahead by four points and led 34-30 going into the fourth quarter.
The final seven minutes of play saw another 20-point quarter for Ashe as they left the Spartans behind with 11 total. As time began to run out and fouls were made, the Huskies were well on their way to a victory. Tibbs led the team with a pair of three's, a basket and four free-throws. Coming in close behind was Sheets who also secured four free-throws. To increase their lead, Goodman and Graybeal earned two foul shots each, leaving the Huskies to triumph with a 54-41 win.
