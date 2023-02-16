BOONE — The Ashe County High School JV girls basketball team traveled to Boone on Friday, Feb. 10 for their final game of the season, taking a loss of 46-21 against the Watauga Pioneers.
The JV Lady Huskies ended their season standing at 7-13 and the Pioneers stood at 13-4.
In the first quarter, Ashe fell behind as the Pioneers out-shot them 14-9. The nine points came from two baskets and a free-throw by Keslyn Durham and two baskets each from Isabella Farmer and Hannah Osborne. Watauga was able to lead 14-9 at the end of the first.
The second quarter saw four points gained by the Huskies. Durham and Addison Williams each knocked-in a basket. However, Watauga continued their lead as they totaled 10 points, leaving the court at half-time with a 24-13 lead.
Momentum for the Pioneers didn't stop after their break and they rallied the court in the third quarter with a total of nine points, leaving Ashe to score three. Those three were scored by Durham who earned a basket and a free-throw. At the end of the third, the Pioneers led 33-16.
In the final quarter of the game, the Huskies sunk-in five points and the Pioneers continued to overcome with 13 points. Lorali Overcash scored a basket, Zoey Lemly earned two free-throws and Farmer gained one free-throw. By the end, Watauga took a 46-21 victory.
