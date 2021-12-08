WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School JV girls basketball team came out with an outstanding 20 point win against the North Wilkes Vikings on Dec. 7 , 44-24.
The JV girls (6-1) found sweet victory after hosting the Vikings (1-3) and their looking good for the official start of the 3A/4A conference season.
In the first quarter, the Huskies found an established dominance after gaining possession from the tip-off. Ashe's Ally Greer set the court ablaze as she found her way to the basket for rebounds, points and steals from the defending Vikings. Ashe led 8-0.
The second quarter saw more gains from the Huskies as they demolished the basket with a total of 9 points, leading 17-6.
After the first half, the Huskies scored a tremendous 15 points in the third quarter, being handed a number of foul shots. As their 20 point lead began at the end of the third with 32-12, the Huskies came out on top by the end of the game, 44-24.
Game Stats
Julia Herman - 11 points
Abby Sheets - 10 points
Hannah Osborne - 7 points
Ava Mahala - 6 points
Katlyn French - 5 points
Ally Greer - 3 points
Zoey Lemly - 2 points
The Husky JV girls will travel to North Iredell on Dec. 16 to begin at 4 p.m.
