WEST JEFFERSON — On Friday, Jan. 27, the Ashe County High School JV girls basketball team squared-off against the Alexander Central Cougars, taking a devastating loss of 41-17.
The JV girls are 5-10 overall and the Cougars are now 14-0, remaining undefeated throughout the season.
In the first quarter, Alexander Central took dominance quickly, leaving the Huskies to struggle to keep their hands on the ball. The Cougars were able to quickly take possession of the ball with a number of steals under their belt, totaling 15 points in the first. Ashe’s lone scorer for the quarter was Keslyn Durham, who earned a basket and a single free-throw. At the end of the first, Alexander Central led 15-3.
The second quarter saw much of the same as the Cougars continuously made their way to the basket. In total, the visiting team tallied 13 points. On Ashe’s side, Hannah Osborne secured a basket and Durham earned a free-throw, totaling up to three points for the quarter. The Cougars led 28-6 at the end of the second.
Heading into the third quarter, the Huskies were able to knock in five points total. A basket was made by Osborne, two free-throws were made by Lorali Overcash and a single free-throw was secured by Durham. Leaving the Huskies with five points for the quarter, Alexander Central rallied eight, leaving the third with a 36-11 lead.
The end of the game saw Ashe’s highest scoring quarter with six points total. Isabella Farmer sunk-in a three-pointer and Teryn Hamby, Durham and Hallie Painter earned a free-throw each. The Cougars rounded up five points, ending the game with a 41-17 win.
The JV girls will host Freedom on their home court at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.
