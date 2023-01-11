WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School JV girls basketball team hosted the Hibriten Panthers on Tuesday, Jan. 10, taking a 25-15 loss.
The JV girls are now 4-7 overall. They will look towards their next game on the road on Jan. 12 against Freedom.
In the first quarter, both teams struggled to get the ball into the basket. Within the first two minutes, the Huskies were the lone scorers with one successful foul shot from Keslyn Durham. As the clock ticked on, Hibriten was able to knock-in eight points, leading the first quarter 8-1.
Momentum picked up in the second as the Huskies were given numerous free throws. Lorali Overcash sunk in two along with Hallie Painter. A basket was made by Teryn Hamby, giving the home team a total of six points for the quarter. However, Hibriten continued to lead with four more points, leaving the court at halftime with a 12-7 lead.
The third quarter was much like the first for the JV girls as they only tallied one point on the board on account of a free throw from Durham. The Panthers continued their quest for victory with five points and led 17-8 at the end of the third.
By the fourth quarter, the Huskies had knocked-down seven points, many resulting from a number of foul shots. Overcash gained one and Addison Williams and Hamby totaled two each. Hibriten eventually came out on top with a 10-point win, 25-15.
The Huskies will host their next home game on Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. as they take on the Watauga Pioneers.
