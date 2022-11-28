WEST JEFFERSON — The ACHS girls JV basketball team took a hard loss against the Avery Vikings on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 37-22.
The JV girls are 0-3 overall after taking losses to both Alexander Central and Watauga over the weekend at the Lifestore JV tournament.
The first quarter was close for both teams with Ashe putting numbers on the board first. Huskies Zoey Lemley, Kensley Durham and Ava Mahala were the lone scorers of the quarter, totaling eight points for their team. The Vikings were able to knock in 10 points, leaving the court leading 10-8 against Ashe.
In the second quarter, Ashe was unable to sink the ball into the net, while Avery scored a two-pointer and one foul shot. The low scoring quarter resulted in a 13-8 lead by the visiting team.
During the second half of the contest, the Huskies attempted to gain ground on the Vikings, but as the clock ticked on, Avery's momentum only increased as they tallied a total of 24 points during the final two quarters. From quick shots to a number of stolen passes, Avery's victory was in sight.
The Huskies were able to sink in nine points during the third, followed by six in the fourth, but it was not enough as Avery took the 37-22 victory.
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the JV girls will host a home game against Mitchell at 4 p.m.
