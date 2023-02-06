WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School JV girls basketball team took a win on Friday, Feb. 3 against the Freedom Patriots, 25-13.
The JV Lady Huskies are 6-11 overall while the Patriots are 9-8. They will host their final home game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 against South Caldwell at 4 p.m.
During the first quarter of play, the Huskies took a quick lead as they made their way down the court and to the basket. With tight defense, they were able to stop the Patriots from gaining rebounds and making clean shots. In all, Ashe totaled 10 points for the quarter. Hannah Osborne earned a three-pointer for the home team, Keslyn Durham, Isabella Farmer and Addison Williams got a basket each and Lorali Overcash secured a free-throw. As the Patriots tallied six points total, the Huskies led 10-6 at the end of the first.
In the second quarter, Ashe increased their lead with five points. Osborne and Zoey Lemly each earned a basket and Farmer successfully shot a free-throw. The Patriots continued their struggle to get the ball down the court and into the net, only scoring two points for the quarter. By the end of the first half, the Huskies took a 15-8 lead.
Coming back onto the court for the third quarter, Ashe only upped their game and knocked in six points, leaving Freedom to earn two. Durham led the team with a pair of baskets followed by a single basket from Williams. The JV girls led 21-10 at the end of the third.
To round out the contest, the Huskies secured four points. A pair of two-pointers were scored by Durham and Osborne. Freedom earned three points during the final quarter. With a 12-point lead, Ashe won 25-13.
