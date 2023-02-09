WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School JV girls basketball team hosted their final home game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, coming out with a demolishing win of 30-7 against the South Caldwell Spartans.
The JV Lady Huskies stand at 7-12 overall after their win against the Spartans, who are 1-13 overall.
In the first quarter, the Huskies quickly took possession after the first tip-off. As both teams struggled to sink the ball into the net for the first few minutes, Ashe broke the Spartans' defense and secured four points for the quarter. Addison Williams knocked in a two-pointer and Keslyn Durham successfully shot two free-throws. With tight defense displayed by the home team, the Spartans were unable to get a score on the board for the duration of the first. Ashe led 4-0 going into the second quarter.
South Caldwell was able to score two points in the second quarter from a pair of free-throws. Out-shooting the Spartans, Ashe gained five points. Zoey Lemly earned her team a three-pointer and Williams and Durham obtained a free-throw each. The Huskies took a 9-2 lead by the end of the first half.
The Huskies continued to increase their lead during the third quarter. Much like the first, the Spartans were unable to power through Ashe's defense and gained no points for the quarter. The Huskies, on the other hand, totaled 13 points. Durham earned two baskets, Williams sunk in a three-pointer, Hallie Painter gained two free-throws and a single basket and Isabella Farmer added a two-pointer to her team's score. Ashe led 22-2 by the end of the third.
Heading into the final quarter, the Spartans saw their highest scoring quarter with five points total. The Huskies were able to rally a total of 8 points, easily surpassing their opponents. Williams shot a pair of baskets and Farmer and Mollie Maine each earned a two-pointer. As the final buzzer sounded, Ashe walked off the court with a 30-7 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.