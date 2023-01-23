WEST JEFFERSON — The ACHS JV girls basketball team took a hard loss against the Watauga Pioneers on Friday, Jan. 20, 35-17.
The JV Lady Huskies are 5-9 overall, coming up short of the Pioneers who are 7-2.
In the first quarter, the Huskies were unable to knock in a basket until around two-and-a-half minutes left, while the Pioneers secured multiple shots right off the bat. Watauga led the quarter with a total of 10 points, while Ashe was only able to gain four. Keslyn Durham and Hannah Osborne were the lone scorers for the first seven minutes with one basket each. The Pioneers led 10-4 at the end of the first.
The Huskies were able to rally eight points during the second quarter. Two baskets were earned by Durham, one by Osborne and one by Lorali Overcash. Watauga continued to lead the charge with a total of 11 points, leaving the first half with a 21-12 lead.
By the end of the third quarter, only three points were awarded to the home team. Osborne sunk in one two-pointer while Durham earned a free-throw. The Pioneers increased their score with seven points, leading 28-15 at the end of the third.
In the end, Kadence Barr gained the final two points for Ashe while Watauga earned seven. The rivaling team left the court with a 35-17 win.
On Friday, Jan. 27, the JV girls will host Alexander Central at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.