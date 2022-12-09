WEST JEFFERSON — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Ashe County High School JV boys basketball team took to the court to face-off against the North Surry Greyhounds, losing 55-46.
The Huskies (4-4) fell to the undefeated Greyhounds (5-0) after a win against Wilkes Central on Dec. 6, 35-26.
In the first quarter, the Huskies got off to a slippery start as they struggled to keep their hands on the ball. The Greyhounds found easy steals and shots, gaining 13 points in the first seven minutes. Ashe fell behind by four points at the end of the first.
The Huskies were able to total 13 points in the second with Ian Graybeal knocking in a pair of two-pointers. Trent Sheets shot a successful three-pointer while Huskies John David, Cole Treva and Caleb Blackburn were able to get two points each. At the end of the second, the Greyhounds led 28-22.
Ashe quickly began to close the gap going into the second half. Graybeal gained six points for the home team followed by Jordan Tibbs with four points. With a three-pointer from Hayden Goodman and more two-pointers from both Blackburn and Treva, the Huskies were able to tie the game by the end of the third 39-39.
Despite Ashe's rally in the third, North Surry picked up the pace once more, gaining 16 points while the Huskies were only able to tally up seven. By the final buzzer, the Greyhounds came out victorious with a nine-point win.
The Huskies will return to their home court on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 5:15 p.m. as they take on Draughn.
