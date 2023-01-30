WEST JEFFERSON — The ACHS JV boys basketball team hosted the Alexander Central Cougars on Friday, Jan. 27, leaving their home court with a four-point loss of 54-50.
Overall, the Huskies stand at 6-9, while the Cougars are 14-2.
Ashe set the court on fire in the first quarter, rounding out 18 points total. Trent Sheets led the Huskies with a pair of three-pointers and a single basket. Following close behind was Cole Treva with a three-pointer and a two-pointer. Jordan Tibbs and Caleb Blackburn sunk in a basket each and Ian Graybeal secured a free-throw. As the Cougars gained 13 points, Ashe led 18-13 at the end of the first.
During the second quarter, Alexander Central began to slowly close the gap early on, but Ashe’s defense remained tight. The Cougars were able to break their defense and totaled 16 points for the quarter, while the Huskies only gained seven. At the end of the half, Alexander Central led 29-25.
The third quarter saw Ashe tally six points, three from Sheets and a basket and free-throw from Tibbs. The Cougars out-shot the home team with 12 points, leaving the third with a 41-31 lead.
In the final quarter, the Huskies stepped up their game and trailed closely behind the Cougars. They were able to gain 19 points during the fourth, leaving Alexander Central to earn 13. Tibbs led the quarter with nine points, Sheets had five, Treva had three and Graybeal earned two. Despite their rally, the Cougars leaped ahead, earning a 54-50 victory.
The Huskies will return to their home court to take on Freedom on Friday, Feb. 3. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
