WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School JV Football team stepped back onto the field on Sept. 9 after two weeks of COVID-19 cancellations.
Going up against the home team was the Mount Airy Granite Bears, non-conference, the Huskies saw a 40-18 loss.
To begin the game, the Huskies struggled to keep their territory guarded as the opposers quickly gained ground and drove towards the end zone.
Mount Airy quickly put their name on the board with one touchdown, no two-point conversion getting them further ahead.
Ashe stepped up and made their way into Bear territory as well, pushing through tough plays by quarterback Blake Peters.
After making their way through the goal line, the defending Granite Bears took back their lead, ending the first half 18-12.
The third and fourth quarters, much like the first two, saw little traction from the home team, but the Huskies did not give up.
Bridger Fairchild made a long run, gaining around 35 yards on the play, ultimately leading to another Husky touchdown.
However, their triumphs were lost, and the Mount Airy Granite Bears gave little room for a comeback. They left the field winning 40-18 against the Huskies.
Next up, the Huskies will travel to Watauga, beginning the first game of the official conference season. Kick-off is set for 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16.
