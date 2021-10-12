WEST JEFFERSON — The ACHS JV girls volleyball team took to the court on Monday, Oct. 11, to square off against the Freedom Patriots, ultimately collecting a 2-1 win.
The girls began the first set with a lengthy score gap as the Patriots conquered the court. As the Huskies fell nearly 10 points behind, a rally cry throughout the floor was sparked and Ashe fought their way to keep the ball from hitting the ground. Freedom emerged victorious in the first set, however, 25-19.
In the second set, the Huskies took a six-point lead early on, as Zoey Krider sending hard spikes to her opponents, often catching them off guard. Ashe took a large lead in the set, earning a one-sided 25-9 win to even the match.
The third and final set saw victory for the Huskies. Libero Isabella Farmer was not afraid to get her hands dirty as she dove for the ball every chance she got. The scores stayed close throughout, but Ashe came out on top 15-9.
On Wednesday, Oct. 13, the volleyball team will head to South Caldwell to compete, with JV action beginning at 4:30 p.m. and varsity competition beginning at 6 p.m.
