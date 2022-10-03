JV volleyball defeated by Watauga in 2-1 game By Chanda Richardson chanda.richardson@ashepostandtimes.com Chanda Richardson Author email Oct 3, 2022 Oct 3, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The JV volleyball team took a 2-1 loss against Watauga on Sept. 28. Photo by Chanda Richardson Maylee Blevins lays down a spike on Sept. 28. Photo by Chanda Richardson Liza Weaver gets ready for a serve. Photo by Chanda Richardson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST JEFFERSON — On Sept. 28, the ACHS JV volleyball team took to the court against the Watauga Pioneers, taking defeat in a 2-1 match up.The JV girls have seen a successful season thus far, now being 10-1 overall. The Pioneers are 7-1 overall.The first set between the two rivals was an intense battle as a game of back and forth ensued on the court. Watauga ended up taking the first set in their favor, 25-20.In the second set, the Pioneers were shaken by the Huskies with the home team rallying a 21-12 game before they took a time-out. Ashe claimed victory 25-18.In the end, Watauga defeated Ashe by two-points, 15-13, bringing in a 2-1 win.The JV volleyball team will host Hibriten on Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jv Volleyball Team Volleyball Sport Watauga Pioneers Home Team Court Watauga Chanda Richardson Author email Follow Chanda Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Scott Brothers Heating & Air to raise money for breast cancer awareness Ashe County arrest reports Randy Marion Automotive Group acquires Ashe County Ford Board of Commissioners hold public hearing for purchase of new middle school property Celebrate a new mural at New River State Park ribbon cutting on Oct. 7 Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
