MISENHEIMER, N.C. - As another year begins at Pfeiffer University, Kenadie Hudler has made Ashe County proud by excelling in her academics as well as on the court as a Pfeiffer Falcon.
As a Freshman she worked her way to a starting position which she held through the rest of the season. She excelled on the court being Pfeiffer's number one three-point shooter and was ranked eighth in the USA South Conference for three-point shooting percentage.
Hudler proved to be a leader on and off the court as she was named to the Deans List and chosen to be on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee as the freshman representative. This was an honor for Hudler being the only freshman from the women’s basketball team chosen. She was also asked to sit on the executive board for the committee which was an even bigger honor.
Hudler was named to the USA South’s All-Academic Team for Women's Basketball for her hard work in the classroom. Hudler was elected to be a peer mentor and an orientation leader at Pfeiffer this summer. She had a good time welcoming in the new freshmen class for the upcoming school year of 2022-23.
Hudler spent her summer playing pick-up games with NCAA Division 1 girls who have graduated and are continuing their love for the game by playing overseas. This opportunity has given Hudler a chance to play with some really good basketball players including one of her Wolfpack favorites, Kayla Jones.
“This was a crazy good bunch of girls and I was happy to be a part of their pickup tournaments. The pace, the attitudes, and the energy it takes to play against these girls has improved my game. I am excited about getting back on the court this fall and doing the best I can on and off the court. Pfeiffer University is a great place to be and I love the staff and the people. Being in a small private school has really been a blessing for me,” Hudler said.
She added that God has been so good to her and she gives him all the glory for all of her achievements.
