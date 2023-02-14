Lady Huskies advance to conference tourney semifinals; boys lose in first round Staff report Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County Lady Huskies kept their conference tournament championship hopes alive by cruising past South Caldwell at home by a final score of 47-29. Ashe will now face Watauga in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament semifinals on Thursday at Freedom High School. The varsity boys traveled to South Caldwell for a first round matchup with the Spartans and lost a close one by a 59-53 score. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Zoology × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Basketball and cheer seniors honored during final home game White Elephant Clothing Exchange opens doors for grand opening Winter Storm Warning goes into effect Saturday evening Ashe sends three wrestlers to state championship tournament Ashe County High School welcomes new assistant principal Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
