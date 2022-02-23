WEST JEFFERSON — On Feb. 22, the Ashe County High School Lady Huskies varsity basketball team hosted the first round of the NCHSSA 3A Basketball State Playoffs against the visiting St. Stephens Indians, securing a victory and heading into the second round.
The Huskies, seeded 10th in the 3A conference, took on the number 23 seed Indians and came out victorious with a 59-45 win.
In the first quarter, the Huskies set the court ablaze from the tip-off, totaling six points within the first minute of play. After the quick-paced scoring, the Indians stepped up their game, making shot after shot, following in Ashe's shadow. The home team led 13-11 by the end of the first.
The Indians tightened up their defense going into the second quarter and often pushed Ashe into turnovers from steals and rebounds. Though the Indians continued to fight, the Huskies led at the half 28-21.
Ashe continued to excel in the last half of the contest with twin-due Jayden and Jordan Jones finding themselves under the basket with every chance they got. Senior Katie Woods made a handful of assists, rebounds and steals in order to secure the spot for the second round of playoffs. By the end, Ashe came out on top 59-45.
Game Stats:
Jordan Jones - 17 points
Jayden Jones - 11 points
Katie Woods - 11 points
Gwyneth Wood - 7 points
Macie Miller - 6 points
Katlyn French - 4 points
Morgan Phipps - 3 points
The Lady Huskies will head to Parkwood on Thursday, Feb. 24 to tip-off at 6 p.m. for the second round of playoffs.
