WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School girls varsity basketball team hosted their first round of the Northwestern 3A/4A conference tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 15, taking on the South Caldwell Spartans. The Huskies came out with victory and advanced to the second round of the tournament, 58-54 at the final buzzer.
The Huskies (4-6) are currently tied with the Spartans (4-6) in their league, sitting at number four just below Freedom and the two number one teams Alexander Central and Watauga.
In the first quarter, the Huskies battled it out from the beginning tip-off, South Caldwell staying hot on their heels as they moved up and down the court. The game was close in the first eight minutes, ending 12-12 heading into the second.
After moving up JV player Abby Sheets, Head Coach Brianna Ashley subbed her in during the second quarter. Sheets is set to be a top player during the next season as she was most often right under the basket when a shot was made, the ball falling into her hands with a number of rebounds. The Huskies rallied a total of 21 points during the quarter. South Caldwell would often through the ball directly into Ashe's hands for steals and this lead to more points being added onto the board. Ashe lead 33-25 at the end of the half.
Going into the third quarter, the Spartans stepped up their game with tough defense, often pushing Ashe to panic for open shots and passes. Senior twins Jordan and Jayden Jones used their 6-foot heights to their team's advantage as they blocked off shots made from their opponents and gained rebounds. However, the Spartans would soon tie the game at the end of the third, 39-39.
With seven minutes left, South Caldwell took a two point lead over the Huskies. Ashe answered back quickly and once again regained their territory as a game of back-and-forth ensued. After tallying 19 points in the final quarter of play, Ashe was led to victory.
Game Stats:
Jordan Jones - 14 points
Morgan Phipps - 12 points
Katie Woods - 11 points
Jayden Jones - 9 points
Macie Miller - 7 points
Kirklyn Hudler - 3 points
The Huskies will take on Watauga in the semifinals of the conference tournament on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. Both the semifinals and the finals will be hosted by Alexander Central.
