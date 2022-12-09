WEST JEFFERSON — The ACHS varsity girls basketball team secured a landslide win on Wednesday, Dec. 7 against the North Surry Greyhounds, 51-30.
The Lady Huskies (6-1) swept the Greyhounds (2-3) following an outstanding win against Wilkes Central on Dec. 6, 59-26.
From the first whistle, the Huskies set the court on fire. Ashe's Lexie Dawson made her way to the ball every chance she got, despite a recent knee injury. Dawson carried a number of steals in the first quarter and the Greyhounds struggled to get the ball in the basket for the first few minutes. With the steals, fellow Husky Paige Overcash earned a total of six points, followed by a three-pointer from Abby Eller and a pair of successful free-throws from Morgan Phipps. North Surry was able to gain ground on the home team after their rocky start, falling 11-10 at the end of the first.
In the second quarter, the contest became tight as both teams fought for possession of the ball. The Greyhounds were able to tally 10 points, hovering over the Huskies with only 9. The score was tied at the end of the half, 20-20.
Ashe came out with determination after halftime and easily soared past their opponents. Dawson knocked-in six baskets, Abigail Jones sunk a three-pointer, two-pointer and a free-throw and Overcash earned a pair of two-pointers. The Huskies led 36-29 at the end of the third.
The fourth quarter saw much of the same from the hustling Huskies as they rallied 15 points, many coming from a number of foul shots. North Surry was able to earn one point in the fourth, leaving the Huskies to celebrate a 21-point win.
On Dec. 21, the Huskies will return to their home court as they take on Draughn at 6:30 p.m.
