KERNERSVILLE — The Ashe County High School girls cross country team’s season finally came to an end Saturday, Nov. 9, at the NCHSAA 2A State Championship, placing 18th overall.
Out of 153 runners, Ashe’s Mahaley Cronk placed 20th in the race with a time of 20:23.98. Malorie Eller was the next Husky to cross the finish line at 23:15.53 in 113th place, followed by Abigail McClure in 118th place and Zoe Schell in 127th place.
Nineteen teams competed in the race, with Carrboro High School taking first place overall.
The Huskies boys team did not qualify to compete in the state championship after the 2A Regional Championship in Dobson one week prior.
NCHSAA 2A State Championship Results — ACHS
20. Mahaley Cronk, 20:23.98 18
113. Malorie Eller, 23:15.53 89
118. Abigail McClure, 23:26.44 94
127. Zoe Schell, 23:44.51 101
135. Maggie Powers, 24:22.59 109
137. Sherry Billings, 24:26.26 111
151. Alexis Blevins, 27:13.36 125
