TAYLORSVILLE - The Ashe County varsity women’s soccer team lost a pair of close matches last week to Northwestern 3A/4A conference opponents.
On May 2, Alexander Central was able to get one shot into the back of the net to earn a 1-0 victory in Taylorsville. The Cougars lone goal came from freshman Grace Bass.
Ashe County goalkeeper Dakota Peterman was tested often during the match, making 14 saves on 15 shot attempts from the opposition.
The Lady Huskies were back on the field at home against Hibriten on May 4. The Panthers, who are currently tied for first place with Watauga at 7-0-1 in conference action, held off Ashe County by a 3-1 score to earn the win.
Sophomore Bella Hawkins scored twice for Hibriten and junior Mayra Tejamanil added a goal in the win. Senior Abby Kidder was credited with two assists on scoring goals.
Ashe County got its goal from senior Morgan Phipps. Senior Jezik Martin earned an assist on the Ashe goal.
Peterman made 13 saves on 16 Hibriten shot attempts. Hibriten goalie Rylee Conard stopped five of Ashe’s six shots.
The Lady Huskies are now 11-5 overall and 3-5 in conference play. Ashe will wrap up the regular season with a match at Freedom (May 8) and a match at South Caldwell (May 10).
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference standings
* As of May 5
1. Watauga: 12-2-1 overall, 7-0-1 conference
2. Hibriten: 11-3-4 overall, 7-0-1 conference
3. Freedom 4-10-4 overall, 3-4-1 conference
4. Ashe County: 11-5 overall, 3-5 conference
5. Alexander Central: 11-6-1 overall, 2-5-1 conference
