HAYS — Following the loss against Watauga Monday, Oct. 7, the Ashe County Huskies volleyball team was back on the road for a match against North Wilkes Tuesday, Oct. 8, where they ultimately secured the win.
Going into the match, both teams held fairly even records, with North Wilkes (12-7) having the slight advantage in wins over the Huskies (12-7), though Ashe won last month’s match between the teams by a score of 3-1.
For the Oct. 8 matchup, Ashe failed to disappoint Huskies fans, displaying an equally impressive performance with another 3-1 win — but it wasn’t for lack of trying on the Vikings’ end. In each set, Ashe scored, 25-22, 24-26, 28-26 and 25-22, keeping fans of both teams on the edge of their seats for four nail-biting finishes.
With another conference win under their belt, the Lady Huskies then returned to their home court Thursday, Oct. 10, to face off against the Wilkes Central Eagles (10-6). In the second meeting between the two teams for the season, the Huskies were seeking revenge after a 1-3 loss last month.
The Eagles didn’t hand Ashe the win. After five hard-fought sets, the Huskies ultimately triumphed over the Eagles, winning by scores of 25-22, 25-16, 19-25, 21-25 and 15-12.
Overall, the Huskies finished the week with 2 conference wins and one non-conference loss against Watauga.
After the busy week, Ashe then traveled to East Wilkes for another conference bout Monday, Oct. 14, losing by a score of 3-1. The lead went back and forth in both the second and third sets after East Wilkes secured the first.
East Wilkes finished the second set with a tiebreaking score of 26-24. Ashe then responded in the third set with another tiebreaker, this time with the Huskies on top. Despite the late-match effort, East Wilkes continued to hold their lead into the fourth set, winning by a score of 25-19.
With a conference record now sitting at 6-6, the Huskies will travel to West Wilkes Thursday, Oct. 17, in search of another conference win.
