WEST JEFFERSON — The Lady Huskies defended its home court against two opponents for the first week of the regular season, with the varsity team securing two victories to finish the week with a record of 3-0.
For the first contest of the week, the Lady Huskies faced off against Hibriten’s Lady Panthers (0-3) Wednesday, Aug. 21. Throughout the match, Ashe demonstrated a resolve that Coach Kassee Roberts said she intends for the team to maintain throughout the season.
“They came out strong with high energy and strong leadership on the floor, specifically from our seniors,” Roberts said.
The Lady Huskies started the first set with an energy that Hibriten struggled to meet, quickly taking the lead and gaining momentum that the team would carry over to the second set. The first set ended in Ashe’s favor by a score of 25-16.
In the second set, the Lady Huskies continued to outperform the Lady Panthers, with Hibriten falling behind early and ultimately struggling to outscore even its first-set performance. The Lady Huskies were now up by two, finishing the second set with a score of 25-10.
The Lady Panthers were determined to bounce back in the third set, finally finding a rhythm that matched Ashe’s upbeat tempo. The lead bounced back and forth with each serve throughout the set, coming down to the wire in the match’s final moments.
Despite Hibriten’s late-match efforts, the Lady Panthers were unable to stifle Ashe’s energy. At the final buzzer, the Lady Huskies triumphed by scores of 25-16, 25-10 and 25-23, respectively.
The following day, the Lady Huskies returned to its home court to challenge Mitchell County High School’s Lady Mountaineers (0-2).
Similar to the day prior, the Lady Huskies entered the court ready to play. With two wins already under its belt for the week, including the victory against Avery for the season opener on Monday, Aug. 19, Mitchell needed to match Ashe’s energy on the court to stand a chance.
Ashe quickly took the advantage in the first set. Cierra Burgess rallied with a seemingly endless volley of serves that Mitchell struggled to counter. The first set ended with Ashe on top by a score of 25-11.
The momentum shifted in the second set as Mitchell adapted to Ashe’s playstyle. Mitchell maintained control during the set, with Ashe falling behind at the sound of the buzzer by a score of 19-25.
With the match now tied, the third set was critical in order for the Lady Huskies to end the contest before Mitchell continued to gain energy. Between sets, Ashe caught its breath, reevaluated and adapted to Mitchell’s change in strategy.
Ashe continued to put pressure on Mitchell throughout the third set. In a performance similar to the first set, the Lady Huskies quickly ran away with the match, securing the set with a score of 25-15.
Ashe’s victory over Mitchell marked its third for the season, and Roberts said she’s confident with the team so far.
“I feel like there were still some of those first-game jitters (with Avery),” Roberts said, “but with the past two games, we’ve played really well against both teams.”
The Lady Huskies traveled to Hibriten for their second contest on Monday, Aug. 26, and will face Avery at home Thursday, Aug. 29, with junior varsity starting at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.
