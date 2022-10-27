WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School girls varsity volleyball team took to their home court on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to host Forestview High School in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A Volleyball State Championships, losing 3-1.
The Huskies, coming off a hot win against Hibriten in the first round of playoffs on Oct. 22, 3-1, fell to the Forestview Jaguars in a nail-biting contest. Ashe sits at 8-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference and 15-3 overall. ACHS has finalized their season ranking second, just behind behind Watauga (10-0).
In the first set, a rally began on the court, with both teams striking hard and fast. Often times, each spike was received by the other team with quite a few Paige Overcash kills hitting the ground before the Jaguars could react. However, Forestview was able to take the first set in their hands, winning 25-23.
The second set, much like the first, was a game of back-and-forth. Early on, Ashe fell behind by five points, but they were able to catch back up to their opponents. Forestview defeated Ashe by three points, 25-22.
Ashe secured their first win in the third set, taking a four point victory, 25-21.
Both teams fought hard to the finish, but the host team took their final loss in the fourth set, 25-23, leaving the Jaguars with a 3-1 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.