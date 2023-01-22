WEST JEFFERSON — On Jan. 20, the ACHS Lady Huskies varsity basketball team hosted the Watauga Pioneers, taking a loss of 57-45.
The Huskies are 3-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and are now 12-5 overall. After facing the Pioneers (4-1), they will look towards their next home conference game on Jan. 27 as they take on Alexander Central at 6:30 p.m.
The first quarter was a close matchup for the rival teams as the Pioneers were able to knock in straight three-pointers, earning themselves nine points for the first eight minutes. Ashe gained a total of eight points with Paige Overcash leading the scoring. She earned herself three baskets and fellow Husky Abigail Jones contributed two free-throws. At the end of the first, Watauga led 9-8.
In the second quarter, the Pioneers exhibited outstanding shooting skills as they rallied 29 points total. Of those 29 points, six were gained through effortless three-pointers. Once again, the Huskies were only able to tally eight points during the quarter. Jones secured a three-pointer and a basket and Morgan Phipps also earned a three-pointer. The Pioneers took a large lead of 38-16 at the end of the first half.
During the third quarter, the Huskies attempted to close the gap with 14 points. Overcash and Jones each obtained five points, Lexie Dawson earned a three-pointer and Ally Greer sunk in one foul shot. While the Huskies outnumbered the Pioneers in points during the third, Watauga still came out on top with a 47-30 lead.
By the end of the contest, a number of fouls were called against the Huskies as they attempted to gain more time and possession of the ball. In all, the Pioneers were awarded six free-throws and each were successful. Dawson added to the home team's score with three baskets, Jones secured a basket followed by two free-throws, Abby Eller gained a three-pointer and Overcash earned one basket. Ashe totaled 14 points during the final quarter, while Watauga earned 10. Their point lead was not enough as their rivals took the win of 57-45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.