WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School lady Huskies basketball team ended their conference season on Friday, Feb. 11, with a loss against long-time rival Watauga.
Securing the fourth seed in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference, the Huskies (4-6) fell 49-32 against the Pioneers (8-2) who tied for the first seed with Alexander Central.
The first quarter saw a slow start for both teams as they left the first quarter with a score of 8-6. As they entered the second quarter, the Pioneers only increased their lead as the Huskies grappled to keep up. With an ankle injury from sophomore ace Paige Overcash, the Huskies banded together to attempt gains as they fought for the ball with every chance they got.
By the end of the half, Watauga led 19-12.
Going into the second half of the contest, the Huskies tallied 12 points within the third quarter, gaining a number of foul shots from 6-foot guard Jordan Jones, who lead the team with the highest number of scores. However, the Pioneers were quick on their feet as they faced their obstacles when heading to the basket, ball going into the net more often than not. Ashe fell 30-24 going into the fourth.
The end of the game resulted in a double digit win for the Pioneers, 49-32.
Game Stats:
Jordan Jones - 12 points
Katie Woods - 7 points
Morgan Phipps - 7 points
Paige Overcash - 2 points
Jayden Jones - 2 points
Gwyneth Wood - 2 points
The Huskies will face South Caldwell at ACHS on Feb. 15 for the first round of the Northwestern 3A/4A conference tournament at 6 p.m.
