WEST JEFFERSON — On Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, the Ashe County High School varsity girls basketball team secured wins against the Mitchell Mountaineers, 58-35, and the West Wilkes Blackhawks, 71-29.
The game against Mitchell on Nov. 30 was a knockout win for the Huskies. During the first quarter, the Huskies only led by four points, 11-7, but as the minutes ticked by in the second, it was clear that there was no stopping the Lady Huskies.
In the second quarter, Ashe was able to get a lead of 24-13. Lexie Dawson contributed four points in the second, along with four points from Ally Greer, two points from Julia Herman and Abby Eller and one point from Abigail Jones.
During the third, Paige Overcash led the team with five points, being one-for-two with foul shots. Abby Sheets knocked in a three-pointer followed by one successful foul shot. Kirklyn Hudler secured the team a three-pointer while Jones and Dawson contributed a two-pointer each. At the end of the third, Ashe led 40-29.
By the end of the fourth, the Huskies came out triumphant, 58-35.
In the game against West Wilkes on Dec. 2, the Huskies blew their opponents out of the water with a 42-point win.
The Blackhawks struggled at getting the ball up the court in the first quarter as Ashe took a number of stolen passes from the visitors. Their tight defense, as well as a number of free throws, earned them a 19-8 lead by the end of the first.
In the second and third quarters, Ashe totaled 35 points between the two. Overcash sunk in five two-pointers in the third, allowing the team to increase their lead to 54-23. In the fourth, there was no stopping the hustling Huskies as they rallied a 71-29 win.
On Dec. 7, the varsity girls will host North Surry at 6 p.m.
